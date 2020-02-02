Man Utd’s Odion Ighalo travelling to Manchester today after deadline-day transfer

Former Watford striker Odion Ighalo completed a shock transfer to Manchester United on the final day of the January window

Manchester United’s deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo is on his way to the United Kingdom.

The 30-year-old striker landed in Dubai, Unai Arab Emirates on Sunday morning ahead of a flight to Manchester later today.

Ighalo sealed a six-month loan deal from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the dying minutes of the January transfer window to solve the club’s striker search.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was scrambling around for an attacker after attempts to sign the likes of Josh King and Danny Ings were knocked back.

Ighalo has been out of action since facing Shandong Luneng Taishan in the Chinese FA Cup final on December 6.

According to All Nigeria Soccer , the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer has been staying fit by employing a physical trainer and taking part in practice matches during the festive period.

United manager Solskjaer believes Ighalo will offer a new dimension to the team’s attack.

“He’s a different type of striker – a proven goal-scorer, a physical presence,” Solskjaer said after Saturday’s draw with Wolves at Old Trafford.

“It gives us a chance to rest Mason (Greenwood) and Anthony (Martial) at times. We want to go far in the Europa League, FA Cup. It was important we have another type of striker to use.

“Marcus (Rahsford) is out for a little while and with him back we’re a different team.”

Red Devils legend Gary Neville is less than impressed by the deal for Ighalo, however.

“They just needed a body in that area,” he said. “Rashford’s going to be out for another couple of months.

“I can’t let the club off the hook though, unfortunately. Romelu Lukaku told us a couple of weeks ago that he had said he was going to leave last February or March.

“That’s nine months to be able to manoeuvre and get into a position to sign a striker for the club for the long-term. And yet they have ended up desperately doing one on Deadline Day.

“The boy may do very well. He might come in and settle in, he might score goals and do a job for the club.

“But the fact that the club were in that position, knowing that Sanchez and Lukaku were leaving for many, many months, tells us that Manchester United, at this moment in time, are struggling to navigate through the transfer market smartly.”