Man Utd’s potential line-up against Chelsea as Odion Ighalo bids for first game

Manchester United take on Chelsea this evening as they bid to make up ground in the battle for the top four.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a host of decisions to make as he faces a small injury crisis.

Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe will all miss out.

While new arrival Odion Ighalo may not be fit enough to make his first appearance.

But who is in line to feature in Solskjaer’s starting XI?

David de Gea hasn’t enjoyed the best of times of late but is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams are expected to keep their respective positions at right and left-back.

Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will again feature in the heart of the defence.

Brazilian Fred has impressed of late and will be deployed in the middle of the park, alongside fellow countryman Andreas Pereira.

New boy Bruno Fernandes will be given his second start after his January arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

Juan Mata and Daniel James are also expected to play in front of the Brazilian midfield duo.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial will continue to lead the line ahead of Mason Greenwood in the absence of Rashford.

The main talking point will be how much game time new signing Ighalo is given by Solskjaer.

The striker, who joined on deadline day, didn’t train with his new team-mates during the winter break amid fears he had picked up the coronavirus, which originated in Asia.

Ighalo could feature off the bench after completing an individual training plan in recent weeks.