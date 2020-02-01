Man wearing only underpants and socks dangles from second-floor window before losing his grip

A half-naked man wearing only his underpants and socks was caught on camera dangling from a window ledge before finally losing his grip and falling to the ground.

The footage is believed to have been recorded by an onlooker in Wallisellen, Switzerland.

The man had been trying to escape the police at the time, according to the manager of the property, Daniel Ulmer.

It is not clear whether the man was seriously injured during the fall.

In the video, the man can be seen dangling from a second-floor window in black underwear and a pair of socks.

He wriggles his feet in an attempt to reach a ledge before he finally loses his grip.

A woman can be heard in the background saying ‘oh my god’ in German as he crashes down several metres and slams into a white car that is parked below.

He spins round on to his back before slipping to the ground, which is where the video ends.

It is thought that the clip was originally recorded last year but has only been shared online recently.