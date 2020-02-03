Man who bought billboard to advertise for girlfriend inundated with 1,000 offers

Mark Rofe, 30, has been single for more than a year and wanted a date by Valentine’s Day – and now his 3m high billboard has attracted more than 1,000 romantic propositions

A man who bought an enormous billboard advertising for a girlfriend has found himself inundated with romantic offers.

Mark Rofe, 30, from Sheffield, has been single for more than a year and got fed up of watching all his mates get married.

Tinder and Bumble weren’t doing the trick, and with Valentine’s Day approaching he was growing desperate when a friend sparked the mad idea during a casual conversation.

“Like any good idea it started off in the pub,” he told the BBC.

“I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard.

“We laughed about it but then actually I thought what a good idea.”

For £425 he was able to buy a 3m high, 6m wide billboard on Fairfield Street, one of Manchester’s busiest roads. An estimated 460,000 motorists will see it every week.

Against a bright salmon pink background, the words ‘Single? Date Mark’ are emblazoned in the widely-hated Comic Sans font.

“This could be the sign you’ve been waiting for,” it continues, with a link to his website datingmark.co.uk.

The man himself is pictured sprawled on his side in a seductive pose.

The website says that, as of Sunday evening, Mark has received 1,004 applications for a date.

He describes himself as “extremely handsome and modest”, says he has two friends and has kissed “at least three” girls.

Anyone wanting to apply for a date is asked to provide their age, location and social media handles – and a photo is required.

There’s also a link to a JustGiving page where Mark and his friends are fundraising money so he can buy more billboards to cover more of the country – he wants ‘Date Mark’ signs in Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, and London.