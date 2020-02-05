Man who found gun left by David Cameron’s bodyguard in jet toilet ‘was told he’d be kicked off’

A terrified passenger who found a gun belonging to David Cameron’s bodyguard in the toilet of a transatlantic flight was ‘threatened with being kicked off the plane’, MailOnline can reveal.

BA staff on the New York to London jet wanted to remove the man instead of the bodyguard who left the firearm in the loo, a holidaymaker revealed.

He claimed the crew faced a passenger mutiny before the plane took off – until the finder of the 9mm Glock 17 pistol was allowed to remain on board.

Ben McDonald, 47, from Sussex, said he’d been sitting in the World Traveller Plus cabin when he saw the drama unfold.

‘Mr Cameron and his bodyguard were sitting in First Class,’ he said.

Mr McDonald, head of client services at a marketing firm, was returning to the UK after a holiday in New York with his girlfriend Sarina when they settled into their seats.

‘I was in seat 13F and my girlfriend was sat in 13G. A man who was sitting in 12C got up and went to the bathroom.

‘We lost sight of him and he disappeared for about half an hour.

‘Then he came back and we saw him being questioned by BA cabin crew.

‘He turned around and said, “I’m really sorry everyone, it’s not me who’s holding up the flight, I found a gun in the bathroom… David Cameron is on the flight.’

‘At the same time the bodyguard walked through the plane and the man said ‘That man there, he’s the one who’s left the gun.’

‘The passenger eventually sat down and the hostesses told him ‘You really need to calm down.’ But he said, ‘This has really shaken me up.’

‘During the drama while he was being quizzed, my girlfriend decided to try and find out what was happening.

‘She was told by staff that they were trying to remove the passenger who had found the gun.’

‘Everyone in the cabin thought that was the wrong thing to do.

‘They thought that Mr Cameron and his bodyguard should be kicked off instead.’

As they grew increasingly alarmed, the captain came in to try and reassure them.

He insisted that all the necessary checks had been made and that it was ‘normal practice’ for certain people to carry a gun.

But Mr McDonald said he told the captain that many passengers knew about the weapon and ‘were feeling really uncomfortable.’

He went on: ‘It shouldn’t be the passenger who found the gun who’s made to get off the plane, it should be David Cameron and his party because his position has been compromised.’

Mr McDonald said all the passengers agreed and insisted that if the man was removed, they would all get off the plane as well.

‘I said they couldn’t turf 400 people off a plane; there were people with connecting flights that were worried.

‘The captain said to me, ‘That’s a really good point, let me check with [Cameron’s] management.’ He came back and said the gun had been removed from the flight.’

Mr McDonald said the man who found the gun was deeply shaken by the experience.

‘He was so nervous about it. They made him feel really stupid. He told one of the stewardesses he just wanted to get back to London to see his four-month-old but she was patronising him in front of everyone.

‘That’s the thing that made me least comfortable and why I spoke up. The fact they kept the officer on board really shocked me.’

The security officer has now been removed from operational duties and is expected to face disciplinary action and an investigation by the force’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

An airline insider said the captain had spoken to a small number of passengers to try and reassure them but insisted passengers had not intervened to stop anyone being taken off the plane.

A BA spokesman said: ‘We follow CAA rules which allow UK police to carry firearms on board in specific, controlled circumstances.

‘Our crew dealt with the issue quickly before departure and the flight continued as normal.’

Retired Chief Superintendent Dai Davis, former head of the Met Police’s Royal Protection Group, described the officer’s conduct as ‘unacceptable.’

He told the BBC: ‘Clearly this was a big mistake and it will be looked at. I’d be looking at what experience this officer has, has he got problems, all manner of things.

‘It’s a disciplinary offence to lose any equipment, let alone a Glock 17 pistol, which is a lethal weapon. I was concerned at the lapse in discipline of this officer.

‘I’m just astonished really that in such a small confine such as a toilet on an aeroplane that this could have happened.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Service said: ‘We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on February 3 and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties. We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place.’

Mr Cameron’s office declined to comment on the incident this week, saying it was a matter for the police. He was reportedly taking a weekend break in New York with his wife, Samantha.

He is automatically entitled to round-the-clock armed protection for life. Close-protection officers are provided from Scotland Yard’s elite Specialist Protection Branch, which also guards Boris Johnson and senior ministers.