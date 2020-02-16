Man who regularly falls asleep for days on end says his one-in-a-million condition is a nightmare

A man who regularly sleeps for days on end is desperate for a cure for his rare medical condition.

Harry Dunn suffers from Kleine-Levin Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that causes him to fall into states of hypersomnia where he can sleep for excessive periods of time.

The 21-year-old, who calls his disease ‘sleeping beauty syndrome’, once slept for 41 days straight.

‘I’ve missed out on sixteenth and seventeenth birthdays, I’ve missed a Christmas, I’ve missed a footy grand final, I’ve missed a cricket grand final,’ Mr Dunn told 10 News First.

Sufferers of the disease are able to do medial tasks such as eat and use the bathroom while still in their sleep state, but wake up with no recollection of what happened.

Mr Dunn said his episodes make him become a ‘zombie’ showing no emotional responses, and with no idea of when he will wake up.

‘It’s terrible. Lying there, not knowing what’s going on around you, not knowing how to talk to people, just being pretty much cut off from the world,’ Mr Dunn said.

Mr Dunn had his first episode of hypersomnia when he was 14, with doctors struggling to diagnose him, believing he was simply a tired teenager.

Kleine-Levin Syndrome is most common in adolescent males and has no direct cause, cure or triggers.

Doctors hope Mr Dunn will eventually grow out of his condition, but he is desperate for research on the condition and the prospect of therapy.

‘I would love for there to be a cure or a treatment,’ he said. ‘Just someone to find out what is happening.’