Man who slashed cop six times in the head with a machete is CLEARED of attempted murder

A motorist acquitted of trying to kill a policeman with a machete had previously been jailed for a ‘strikingly similar’ attack, it can now be revealed.

Muhammad Rodwan, 56, launched a ferocious assault on PC Stuart Outten, 29, hacking at him with a 2ft-long rusty blade last August after the officer stopped his passing van because it was not insured.

Shocking footage from the officer’s body-worn camera shows him fighting for his life after Rodwan leapt on him, stabbing him repeatedly and fracturing his skull.

The PC, later nicknamed Britain’s bravest policeman, only managed to survive by firing his Taser twice as he fell to the ground with Rodwan coming ‘in for the kill’, jurors were told.

Yesterday, there was fury as Rodwan was cleared of attempted murder and only convicted of wounding after it emerged that jurors were not told of his violent past.

It can now be revealed that he is a convicted rapist who has previously been jailed for carrying out an unprovoked machete attack on two other men.

The handyman – who was previously known as Rodney Reid and lived in his van – was jailed for nine years in 1997 for wounding two men in his flat in east London.

Both victims needed surgery following the attack in 1996, with one having almost had his hand chopped off.

In addition, Rodwan had previously been jailed for three years for rape in 1983.

But jurors at the Old Bailey were not told about what prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC described as the ‘strikingly similar’ machete attack, which he said demonstrated Rodwan’s propensity for gratuitous violence.

Mrs Justice Carr ruled his past offending was inadmissible due to the passage of time, despite jurors asking if he had previous convictions.

Yesterday, Rodwan was convicted of a lesser offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Friends and relatives of PC Outten wept in the public gallery as jurors went on to clear Rodwan of possessing an offensive weapon after he claimed he had a machete for gardening jobs.

The verdict, which comes at a time of rising attacks on police, sparked fury and disbelief among officers yesterday.

Metropolitan Police Federation chairman Ken Marsh said: ‘This incident was an attempted murder. Had PC Outten not utilised the Taser when he did… it would have been fatal. My colleagues are facing these kinds of incidents on a daily basis. I am saddened by the verdict.’

PC Outten, who is desperate to get back on patrol, said he bore no hatred towards his assailant, despite his injuries. In an interview before the verdict, he said: ‘He did what he did, he’s now paying the price for it.’

PC Outten was on duty on August 7 last year in Leyton, east London, when a spot check revealed a passing van did not have insurance.

His colleague’s body camera also recorded the dramatic scenes that followed.

PC Outten recalled: ‘Once he’s started hitting me in the head with the machete, then I realised it was escalating very quickly and I was having to now fight for my life. I recall specifically as I was falling to the floor… this might be it.’

Rodwan told police: ‘My life is worth more than his life.’

There has been a rise in attacks on officers in the capital, with 16 recorded every day. Rodwan will be sentenced today.