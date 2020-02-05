Manchester Arena bomber’s brother ‘asked friend to buy £76 bomb chemical via Amazon’

The Manchester Arena bomber’s brother asked a friend to buy £76 of chemicals to make explosives from Amazon because he was ‘skint’ and could not buy them himself, his trial heard today.

Hashem Abedi allegedly helped build the bomb which killed his older brother, Salman, and 22 others in the foyer outside Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert on May 22, 2017.

In early March 2017, five litres of sulphuric acid, one of three components of the explosive TATP, was bought on Amazon by a young man on Hashem’s behalf, the Old Bailey heard.

Around that time, he allegedly turned to a friend for help to get more, saying he needed it for a generator battery in Libya to replace some that had been spilled by his brother, jurors heard.

On March 6, 2017 and March 12, 2017, Hashem was trying to get hold of the friend on repeated occasions, Duncan Penny QC, prosecuting, said.

Hashem told the friend that he needed the acid ‘for a battery for a generator in Libya’ where his parents lived and that his brother had spilled some of the acid and it needed topping up.

He claimed that he did not have enough money in his account and got the friend to try and purchase £76 of the acid using the friend’s Amazon account.

Mr Penny said the purchase was declined due to lack of funds and the friend ‘then spoke to his father about what he had been asked to do, seeking his father’s assistance’.

Mr Penny continued: ‘His father, said “No” and explained that acid could be used to manufacture explosives and so no purchase was ever completed.

‘He ignored the calls which were made to him by the defendant over the coming days.’

On the night of March 11, both Salman and Hashem were at a flat in Blackley, in north Manchester, which they had allegedly sublet to use as a bomb factory.

Another friend started researching ‘Sulfuric acid’ [sic]on Amazon at a cost of £69.36 on his phone on March 13.

Hashem then sent him a text message at 2.15pm that afternoon, asking Nassrat: ‘Send me the bank details.’

An amount of £70 was deposited into Nassrat’s account at the Longsight branch of Barclay’s Bank at 3.07pm that day.

On March 15, Mohammed Younis Soliman, a colleague at the takeway where Hashem worked, bought 10 litres of sulphuric acid, 20 minutes after £140 was paid into his Lloyds Bank account.

The order cost £106.16 with shipping of £22.30.

At 10.28pm, Mr Soliman sent Hashem a message saying: ‘I need you urgently.’

Hashem responded at 3.02am with questions marks but finally rang back at 9.35am the next day.

Mr Penny said: ‘One way or another it is clear that both Salman and Hashem were integrally connected with the purchase of sulphric acid that day in March.’

Hashem, originally from Manchester, denies 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiring with his brother to cause explosions.

The 22 people who were killed were: off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, eight, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, Chloe Rutherford, 17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, Philip Tron, 32, John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, Lisa Lees, 43, Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51.

Members of the victims’ families attended the trial, which is due to go on for eight weeks.