Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have started a campaign to ban plastic fans from their stadiums.

Heineken and Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, two of the world’s most famous football clubs, have launched a campaign to eliminate plastic fans from the game.

The (hashtag)NoPlasticFansHere campaign aims to eliminate plastic fans from football and inspire fans, venues, and the general public to join both clubs’ sustainability journeys.

Both clubs are looking to reduce their plastic use, as well as their carbon footprint and, ultimately, their impact on the planet, by embracing the adoption of more sustainable and plastic-free alternatives, with the help of their suppliers.

Heineken and both clubs have commissioned sculptor Sarah Turner to create two life-size plastic fans sculptures made entirely of reclaimed recyclable plastic waste to commemorate the campaign’s launch.

Over 200 bottle caps, 75 plastic bottles, two abandoned tents, 20 plastic bags, 20 coffee cup lids, and other materials were used to create the sculptures.

These sculptures will be on display at both the Etihad Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for this weekend’s Premier League matches, in order to inspire fans and the general public by demonstrating the positive changes that both clubs are making.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have made significant progress in recent years on their sustainability journeys, working with suppliers to develop and adopt more environmentally friendly practices where necessary.

Following a study conducted by the UN-backed Sport Positive Summit, Tottenham Hotspur was named the Premier League’s greenest club, with a variety of sustainable measures implemented throughout its operations.

Single-use plastic reduction measures were implemented throughout the Club, with players drinking water from cartons, food being served in recyclable packaging with wooden cutlery, and even beer keg caps being recycled at the stadium.

The club also has a ‘zero to landfill’ waste management program, with clear recycling instructions for fans on its bins and a reusable beer cup scheme.

The Nike shirts worn by players on the field and the replica jerseys sold to fans are made entirely of recycled polyester fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is powered entirely by renewable energy and emits zero Scope 2 emissions, thanks to the use of LED lighting (including floodlights) and high-efficiency building services systems.

