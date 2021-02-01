Manchester City extends lead as Utd, Leicester lose, Liverpool win away

LONDON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend as they won 1-0 at home to Sheffield United while Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw away to Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus’ ninth-minute goal gave Pep Guardiola’s side all three points against bottom of the table Sheffield United, who had won away to Manchester United in midweek.

John Fleck went close to an equalizer for Sheffield and Guardiola said it was the “toughest game of the season,” although City’s control of the ball prevented more nervous moments at the back.

Meanwhile, the clash between Arsenal and Manchester United ended goalless as both sides missed chances. Edinson Cavani shot just wide for the visitors in the closing moments, while Alexandre Lacazette hit the woodwork for Arsenal, but overall a draw was a fair result from an entertaining game.

Leicester City missed the chance to move into second place after they were beaten 3-1 at home to Leeds United.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for Leicester in the 13th minute, but the lead lasted just two minutes before Stuart Dallas equalized.

Patrick Bamford put Leeds ahead with 20 minutes to go and Jack Harrison’s 84th-minute goal highlighted his side’s effectiveness in front of goal against a rival missing top scorer, Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool moved to a point behind Manchester United in third after a 3-1 win away to West Ham United. Two goals from Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up after an uneventful first half and Georginio Wijnaldum made it 3-0 before Craig Dawson’s late consolation for the visitors.

Thomas Tuchel enjoyed his first win as Chelsea coach with a routine 2-0 win at home to Burnley with the goals coming from full-backs Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

The London side was in control for the entire game, with Azpilicueta scoring on 40 minutes, while Burnley only had one shot before Alonso’s 85th-minute volley assured Chelsea’s win.

Tottenham slipped up again with a 1-0 defeat away to Brighton, who takes a big step away from the bottom three thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 17-minute goal.

Spurs misfired in attack with just one shot on target all game, with Gareth Bale disappointing yet again.

Aston Villa won 1-0 away to Southampton thanks to Ross Barkley’s header, although Southampton has reason to feel aggrieved after Danny Ings had the ball in the Villa net deep in injury time only for the goal to be ruled out by a questionable decision by the VAR.

West Brom and Fulham shared four goals in a result that does little to help either side’s battle to avoid relegation, with Ivan Cavaleiro’s 77th-minute goal canceling out strikes from Kyle Bartley and Matheus Pereira after Bobby Reid had put Fulham ahead in the tenth minute.

Callum Wilson scored twice to give Newcastle a 2-0 win away to Everton and ease the pressure on coach Steve Bruce after a run of 11 games without a win.

Eberchi Eze’s impressive 60th-minute goal was enough to give Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at home to Wolves. Enditem