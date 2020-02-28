Manchester City register appeal against UEFA ban with CAS

Manchester City’s appeal against their two-year European ban and 30 million euro fine has been officially registered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

City have vowed to fight the sanction imposed by UEFA on February 14 for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, claiming they have “irrefutable evidence” backing their case.

Although CAS did not indicate a time-frame for the appeal process, it is expected to take several months.

“The fans can be sure of two things. “The first one is that the allegations are false. And the second is that we will do everything that can be done to prove so.” 🔵 #ManCity https://t.co/rTBosxqX2q — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2020

In a statement CAS said: “The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City football club against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

“The appeal is directed against the decision of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) dated 14 February 2020 in which Manchester City was deemed to have contravened UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations and sanctioned with exclusion from the next two seasons of UEFA club competitions for which the club would qualify and ordered to pay a fine of 30 million euros.

“Generally speaking, CAS appeal arbitration procedures involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a panel of CAS arbitrators is being convened.

“Once the panel has been formally constituted it issues procedural directions, including, inter alia, with respect to the holding of a hearing.

“Following the hearing, the panel deliberates and then issues its decision in the form of an arbitral award.

“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued.”

City’s sanction followed a UEFA probe last year in the wake of the publication of documents obtained by the German magazine Der Spiegel which raised questions over the extent of the club’s sponsorship deals.

Whilst City have made clear that they wholly reject UEFA’s findings, they may also seek to strengthen their case by arguing that the governing body’s financial fair play rules are unenforceable.

Since the sanction was imposed, City coach Pep Guardiola has moved to allay fears that it could lead to an exodus of star players and officials from the club.

Guardiola has committed his own future to the club, and said this week: “We were under suspicion for a long time but we have the right to appeal. I trust the people in my club.

“They have explained the reasons and shown me arguments and the proof, and we are optimistic that finally, if we deserve to be in the Champions League next season, we can do it.”