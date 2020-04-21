Manchester City sign Peruvian teenager Aguilar

LIMA, April 19 (Xinhua) — Manchester City have struck a deal to sign teenage defender Kluiverth Aguilar from Alianza Lima, the Peruvian first division club said on Sunday.

The 16-year-old will remain at Alianza until the 2021 European summer to comply with FIFA rules that prohibit the transfer of players under the age of 18.

The contract’s length and financial details were not disclosed.

“Going to City is a big move in my career,” Aguilar said in a statement confirming the agreement on Alianza’s website. “I’m happy that the club noticed me. City have great players and fans as well as an extraordinary manager [Pep Guardiola].”

Alianza described the deal as the “most important recent transfer in Peruvian football.”

Aguilar, who has represented Peru at youth level, has made nine first-team appearances for Alianza Lima since making his professional debut last November. Enditem