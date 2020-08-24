Manchester United Are Set To Give Goalkeeper In A Swap Deal To Sign $98M Target: Report

Manchester United reportedly are planning to give goalkeeper Sergio Romero to Aston Villa as a part of a swap for Jack Grealish this summer.

Grealish has been Man Utd’s second top target after Jadon Sancho, but The Red Devils have not been able to reach an agreement with Aston Villa.

While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to strengthen his midfield ahead of the 2020-21 season, 33-year-old Romero is seeking more first-team soccer, which he will get at Aston Villa. The 23-year-old shot-stopper Dean Henderson has agreed to sign a new deal with Man Utd that will see him at Old Trafford until 2022. He will now challenge David de Gea for the first-choice position, leaving Romero with further no play with the senior team.

Aston Villa recently escaped getting relegated to the Championship once again. According to a report in ESPN, while the Villa Park team is interested in acquiring the services of Henderson, the addition of someone as experienced as Romero will also boost their chances for the new season. Romero had an impressive Europa season before he was dropped for Man Utd’s semi-final clash against Seville. The Red Devils ended up losing the game and that led to Romero’s links for a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Considering Man Utd are unable to agree to personal terms with Sancho, whose salary demands are way out of the club’s planned wage structure, it is more vital than ever for the Old Trafford side to sign Grealish this summer transfer window.

In a recent interview, Solskjaer – who has been an admirer of Grealish – has insisted that the Aston Villa skipper ticks two boxes for his side. The Norwegian manager respects Grealish for his energy and confidence and wants players with ‘X-Factor’ like him in his squad.

With 10 goals in 41 competitive matches in the 2019-20 season, Grealish was once again instrumental for Aston Villa. The Midlands club is standing firm with their transfer fee of $99 million for Grealish, who kickstarted his professional career with the same club in 2011.