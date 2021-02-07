Manchester United drop two vital points in title race

LONDON, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Manchester United dropped two vital points in its attempt to win the Premier League title after they conceded a 95th-minute equalizer at home to Everton on Saturday night.

United had looked to be in complete control after Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes had put them two up at the break. Two goals in three minutes at the start of the second half from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez drew Everton level.

Scott McTominay’s flicked header 20 minutes from time looked to have won it for Manchester United but Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 95th-minute equalizer with the last kick of the game saw it end 3-3 to leave United two points behind league leaders, Manchester City, who play Liverpool on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins’ second-minute goal was enough for Aston Villa to claim a 1-0 win at home to Arsenal, who have had a bad week after their 2-1 defeat away to Wolves.

Arsenal had most of the ball but was toothless in attack against their rivals and Arsenal keeper Matt Ryan was the busiest keeper of the two as Arsenal slipped four points behind Villa in the table.

Newcastle United won a thrilling game 3-2 at home to Southampton, who were looking to recover from their 9-0 defeat to Manchester United in midweek.

Newcastle took a 2-0 lead as Joe Willock slotted home on his debut before Miguel Almiron’s low shot from an angle deflected off Jan Bednarek for his second own goal in the space of five days to double their lead in the 26th minute.

Takumi Minamino scored on his Southampton debut after half an hour, but Almiron netted after a poor clearance in first-half injury time.

James Ward-Prowse made it 3-2 in the 48th minute and then Jeff Hendrick was sent off in the 50th minute to leave Newcastle with 10 men, but although Danny Ings hit the post for the visitors and Fabian Scharr also went off injured for Newcastle, Steve Bruce’s side held on for the win.

Burnley and Brighton drew 1-1 in a result that will probably suit both of the sides just above the relegation zone, especially as third from bottom Fulham were held to a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham.

The visitors lost Tomas Soucek to an incredibly harsh red card in injury time, but it was too late for Fulham to take advantage of the extra man. Enditem