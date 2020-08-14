Manchester United Eyes Juventus Winger As A Possible Addition To The Club

The roster of stars in Manchester United is already considered deep and yet still has room to grow in the near future. One prospect that the squad is linked to is Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

For years, it has been reported that Sir Alex Ferguson had his eyes set on Costa. The Brazilian star has shown his capabilities as a well-rounded player that has impressed the front office of Manchester United. Despite failing to finalize a deal for Costa before, it has been reported that Manchester United have regained interest for the 29-year-old winger, per Fansided’s Red Devil Armada.

Throughout Costa’s career, he has displayed his repertoire of scoring abilities as emphasized by his stint with Shakhtar Donetsk where he notched 38 goals and 40 assists in 202 appearances. Now as a member of Juventus, the former German Cup winner has suited up for 101 games and scored 10 times to go along with 21 assists.

The passing ability of Costa is also considered one of his strong points as a player. To add to this, he’s also known as a great dibbler and can move around the field with mobility and speed. Averaging a pass success percentage of 83.8% and 1.3 key passes a game, he has what it takes to provide some consistency for any team.

Adding someone like Costa to Manchester United can be crucial at this point in the season. Given that the Red Devils were one of the aggressive yet unsuccessful suitors for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, the team would now need an alternative. With reports indicating that Sancho will not leave his club, signing a cheaper priced Costa as an option would make sense for the Old Trafford squad.

Having Costa’s caliber would greatly help the squad as they would need high-energy players who are ready to deliver on the pitch. Ever since the games resumed after the coronavirus suspension, Solskjaer’s players have stepped up for the club. Led by the duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, the club has garnered enough momentum to make a strong case in this year’s Europa League.

There’s no question that Manchester United is one of the teams to look out for as they stand on top of Group L with four wins, a draw and a loss. It will be interesting to see how the club will benefit if they are able to land Costa to their team.