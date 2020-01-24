Manchester United injury boost as Scott McTominay sets return date

Scott McTominay sustained a knee injury in Manchester United’s win over Newcastle on Boxing Day but the midfielder is edging closer to a return

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been handed a major injury boost, with Scott McTominay ahead of schedule in his recovery from knee ligament damage.

McTominay sustained the problem in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day and was not expected to return until March.

His absence has led to Solskjaer reportedly searching for alternatives in the middle of the park, such as Bruno Fernandes and Emre Can.

But according to the Telegraph, McTominay is now targeting a return in the third week of February barring any further setbacks in his rehabilitation.

The Scotland international regaining fitness sooner than expected would be great news for Solskjaer, who has also been without Paul Pogba of late.

McTominay said earlier this month that he was hoping to recover from his knee problem as soon as possible.

“A set back is a chance to come back stronger than ever, doing my best to be back on the pitch as soon as possible,” he wrote on social media.

“Positive mind & keep the hard work going, thank you to everyone for the good wishes.”

The 23-year-old has racked up 68 appearances for United since making his debut in 2016, becoming a key player under Jose Mourinho in the 2017/18 campaign and not looking back.

He had been in solid form prior to his injury, netting three goals in 21 appearances this term.

Solskjaer has not only been dealt a setback in midfield, nevertheless, he has also been left short in attack after losing star man Marcus Rashford for the next two months.

The England ace, who has scored 14 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, injured his back in United’s 1-0 FA Cup third round replay win over Wolves last week.

His absence was immediately felt on Wednesday night, with the Red Devils slumping to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has accused Solskjaer of putting his own needs ahead of Rashford’s, insisting he is playing too much football.

Yet the Norwegian has denied the allegation, saying: “I never put myself before the team. I put the team and the club before anything else.

“Yes, he had minor discomfort but he had scans. We monitored him. We have to manage players every single day.

“There are loads of things Ian Wright, or anyone else, doesn’t know about.”

Solskjaer added: “He trained the day before [the injury]and did really well. He looked free. I asked him if he was OK to be on the bench and he said it was no problem.”