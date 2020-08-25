Manchester United Will Keep Pogba Amid Pursuit Of Big Signings, Agent Says

As Manchester United tails big signings this summer, Paul Pogba’s longtime agent, Mino Raiola, confirmed that his client is still “100% included” and will play a role in an “important” project.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports Italy, Pogba’s trusted agent lifted the lid on the player’s future with the Premier League club. According to Raiola, Manchester United is keen on keeping the 27-year-old French player, and both parties are set to begin negotiations for a new deal soon.

After a four-year stint with Juventus, Pogba returned to United in 2016. Since his return, the French superstar has made 157 appearances, scored 32 goals and led the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup victory and a Europa League title.

But despite having a great time with United, Pogba is still often a primary subject in transfer rumors. Amid United’s long list of major transfer moves this summer, the highly-rated midfielder is once again linked to a move away from Old Trafford, with Real Madrid and former club Juventus said to be showing interest.

However, Raiola said that despite United’s plans to land big signings ahead of the next Premier League season, the club will not be entertaining offers for Pogba, who is part of the club’s “important project.”

“Pogba is key player for Man Utd, they have an important project and he’s 100% included. Man Utd will not accept any bid on this summer to sell Pogba,” Raiola told Sky Sports Italy.

“He is not the type to make controversy, especially in a moment where you have to stay calm and see how it turns out. We will deal with the renewal calmly, without stress. We will continue to talk about it,” he said of Pogba.

While it is not letting go of its key players, United has also been active in chasing top prospects this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had just completed the signing of Serbian wonderkid Filip Stevanovic from Partizan amid its pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. Now, the Red Devils are linked to two notable signings: Juventus’ outcast midfielder Aaron Ramsey and RB Leipzig standout defender Dayot Upamecano.

Ramsey is one of several players who could be up for sale, with his fee expected to be around €25 million ($29 million) amid the major revamping plans of new Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo.

Upamecano, on the other hand, became one of the most sought after prospects across Europe after completing a spectacular season at Leipzig. United could be aiming to solve its defense problems with the exceptional goalkeeper.