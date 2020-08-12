Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Loans Developing Talent To Werder Bremen

The decisions of a manager like Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer are not easy to make. Recently, the veteran coach had to make the choice of placing one of his developing stars Tahith Chong on loan. The Werder Bremen club is now expecting the services of the 20-year-old right-winger.

Joining Manchester United back in 2016, Chong no doubt possesses the talent to succeed as a football player. However, his maturity as a player would rely heavily on a significant amount of playing time and exposure on the field, per Fansided’s Red Devil Armada. As much as it would be beneficial to play everyone considerable minutes, that won’t be the case given how the starting 11 of the Red Devils are stacked. Players such as Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes lead the charge for Manchester United and several other rising stars have garnered many more opportunities than Chong.

This move to Werder Bremen would be beneficial for the Dutch national team player given how they want to bounce back stronger than ever. In an unfortunate situation, the Green-Whites have struggled and have found themselves at 16th place in the 2019-2020 Bundesliga season. This move can hopefully put Chong as a key member of the team that will be instrumental in turning the team around.

With Chong on loan, this also gives more room for Manchester United to make adjustments moving forward. This will be a bit trickier given the economic impact of the global pandemic, as teams must now be careful in how they are dealing with their roster and resources. One of the main stories of the season was how the club was aggressively courting Borussia Dortmund star, Jadon Sancho. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, a deal was unable to materialize for the club, as Sancho is likely to stay in Bundesliga per BBC.

Despite this, Manchester United’s potential remains strong in the seasons to come. Their recent third-place finish in the Premier League was a display of how their stars excelled accompanied by how young players such as Mason Greenwood stepped up in high-pressure situations. It will also be interesting to monitor how Chong would fare in a new environment and if he can display his full potential.