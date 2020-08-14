Manchester United’s Star Forward Expected To Excel For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Against Sevilla

The manner of how Manchester United has stepped up in the past couple of months includes an energized club with several players stepping up on the pitch. In their upcoming Europa League matchup against Sevilla, none other than Bruno Fernandes is expected to lead the team to victory.

The Red Devils have so far benefited from the 4-2-3-1 formation and have not yet been defeated with this strategy, per Fansided’s Red Devil Armada. This is a possible strategy to be implemented by the Old Trafford-based squad against Sevilla. Spearheaded by Fernandes, the playmaking ability of the Portuguese superstar, Fernandes has been one of the main reasons the team has been on such a hot streak. Highlighted by his 21 appearances for the club, he’s already managed to score 11 times and tally eight assists.

Ever since the games resumed from the coronavirus suspension, Solskjaer’s veterans have also stepped up for the club. This is emphasized by Paul Pogba’s revitalized stint with the roster, as he’s become one of the more important people in the rotation. From being the center of transfer rumors to facilitating the team as a leader, Pogba’s dynamic with the likes of Fernandes has been crucial for Manchester United.

To add to these, the defense of Manchester United will complement the aggressive duo of Fernandes and Pogba. While Sevilla has players such as Lucas Ocampos who can dictate the pace of the offense on the pitch, assets such as center-back Harry Maguire is expected to neutralize the threat.

There’s no question that the inclusion of Fernandes has benefitted Solskjaer and the rest of the club. Several younger stars such as Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have also stepped up with the improved winning culture. The offensive firepower coupled with the defensive strengths of their roster will prove to be an interesting bout against Sevilla.

This will be a battle of the top teams in their respective groups as Sevilla leads Group A with a record of five wins and one loss. For Manchester United, they stand on top of Group L with four wins, a draw and a loss.

It will be interesting to see how Fernandes and the rest of Manchester United move forward in the upcoming stretch of the Europa League.