Manchin killed Build Back Better due to inflation concerns – an economist explains why this is unlikely to result in price increases.

Manchin killed Build Back Better because of inflation fears, but an economist explains why this is unlikely to result in price increases.

Sen.

Joe Manchin’s main concern in withdrawing his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it will increase inflation, which is currently at its fastest rate in four decades.

In an interview on January 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact it would have on rising consumer prices and the national debt, which he claims it would have.

Biden’s top economic priority was effectively killed by the decision.

The Senate had been debating the roughly US(dollar)2 trillion bill passed by the House, which would spend money over the next decade on health care, education, combating climate change, and other things.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that he intends to bring the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

Manchin and Republicans argue that the risk of higher inflation from increased spending is too great.

As a professional economist, I believe Manchin’s concerns are unfounded.

This is why:

High inflation is clearly a problem right now, as the Federal Reserve’s December statement made clear.

The decision to accelerate the withdrawal of economic stimulus signals was made on March 15, 2021.

According to the most recent statistics, inflation was 6.8% in November 2021, as measured by the annual increase in the Consumer Price Index.

Although this is the highest level since 1982, it is still a long way from the double-digit inflation of that time.

The question then becomes: Could a further large increase in spending cause inflation to accelerate even more?

To respond, it’s helpful to put the numbers into context.

The House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better plan, which will cost roughly (dollar)2 trillion over ten years.

If the money is spent evenly, it will cost around (dollar)200 billion per year.

That’s only about 3% of the government’s budget for 2021.

Another comparison is to GNP, which is the total value of all goods and services produced in a country.

In 2022, the US GDP is expected to reach (dollar)22.3 trillion.

This means that the bill’s first-year spending would be around 0.8 percent of GDP.

While this may not appear to be the case,

