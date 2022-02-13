Manchin urges the Fed to “stop pussyfooting around” and address inflation more forcefully.

Manchin urges the Federal Reserve to “stop pussyfooting around” and address inflation more forcefully.

Joe Manchin said the Federal Reserve should “stop pussyfooting around” and “address inflation head-on,” reiterating his call for the central bank to act against the fastest rate of price rises since the early 1980s.

For months, the West Virginia Democrat has warned about the inflationary effects of US government spending.

He called off talks on President Joe Biden’s plan for expanded social programs and tax increases in December, citing rising prices as one of his concerns.

He’s an important voice in the US Senate, which is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tie-breaker if all Democrats vote together.

On ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that rising prices should be balanced against rising employment and President Joe Biden’s efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects with federal spending, including a bipartisan public-works bill passed last year.

While it is critical to address inflation, Pelosi stated that it is “not right to say what we’re doing is contributing to inflation,” because it is the exact opposite.

During the previous administration, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who was repeatedly pressured by former President Donald Trump to lower interest rates, sought to keep the US central bank out of politics.

Despite admitting to being surprised by the strength of price pressures, Powell has indicated that the Fed will begin raising interest rates next month with a quarter-point hike.

The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate seven times this year, with speculation mounting that it will raise it by a half-percentage point in March.

It would be the first time since 2000 that such a large hike has occurred.

