Manfred says Mets sale from Wilpons to Cohen is off

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, although it’s not entirely clear why.

The Mets said December 4 that the contemplated deal between Sterling Partners and Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.

According to the New York Post, one issue centered around the role that COO Jeff Wilpon, Fred’s son, would play over that five-year period, and beyond.

At some point Cohen was reportedly told by the Wilpon family that they intended to keep Jeff in full operational control of the team throughout the five-year period before moving him into another senior role thereafter.

On Thursday, Manfred downplayed that report.

‘There is not going to be a transaction,’ Manfred said at the end of an owners’ meeting. ‘I can tell you, and it’s based on conversations with the buyer and the seller on an ongoing basis, the assertion that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and utterly unfair.’

The Post is also reporting that Cohen attempted to change the financial details of the deal, but that claim has not been confirmed.

Wilpon repeatedly declined comment at the MLB meetings this week.

Cohen, 63, first bought into the Mets in 2012 when the team sought $20 million minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which cost the Wilpons and their companies large amounts. Ultimately Cohen bought 8 percent of the team for $40 million.

The deal under discussion would have seen him acquire an 80 percent controlling share in a transaction that values the team at $2.6 billion.

Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.

He controlled SAC Capital Advisors, which in 2013 pleaded guilty to criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a $900 million fine and forfeit another $900 million to the federal government, though $616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to pay to settle parallel actions by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was to be deducted from the $1.8 billion.

Cohen was not criminally charged.

The 63-year-old from Great Neck, New York has a net worth of $13.6 billion, according to Forbes.

He is also the basis for actor Damian Lewis’s character on the Showtime series, ‘Billions,’ which focuses on a billionaire’s battles with a federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

Cohen is also one of the world’s most prominent art collectors, having once spent $141.3 million on Alberto Giacometti’s ‘Pointing Man’ sculpture.

Doubleday & Co., a publisher, bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founding owner Joan Payson for $21.1 million, with the company owning 95 percent of the team and Wilpon controlling 5 percent.

When Doubleday & Co. was sold to the media company Bertelsmann AG in 1986, the publisher sold its shares of the team for $80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.

Wilpon led a buyout of Doubleday’s shares in August 2002 and became chairman and sole controlling owner. Saul Katz, the owner’s brother-in-law and partner in the real estate firm Sterling Equities Inc., became team president and Jeff Wilpon, Fred’s son became COO.

The Wilpons have been criticized heavily in recent years, with fans often taking aim at their former financial relationship with Madoff.

In 2012 they agreed to pay $162 million to settle a lawsuit by trustees seeking money for the victims of Madoff’s fraud.

Fred and his brother-in-law Saul Katz, the Mets CEO, were accused of acting in bad faith in their dealings with Madoff over 25 years until December 2008.

Beyond the Madoff fraud, the owners have dealt with a struggling team and a financial hit to their commercial real estate business.

Naturally, New York media and Mets fans welcomed a potential owner swap.

‘BREAKING,’ New York Post sports media reporter Andy Marchand wrote on Twitter when the initial agreement was announced. ‘Mets fans have won the offseason.’

One fan joked: ‘Fred Wilpon and Jeff Wilpon for Steve Cohen is the best trade the Mets have ever and will ever make.’

NBC Sports’ Craig Calcaterra had a similar sentiment: ‘I’d normally talk more smack about a team getting bought by a shady hedge fund billionaire but, frankly, it would be a massive improvement for the Mets.’

The Mets are coming off an up-and-down season in which they stumbled to a 46-55 start before getting hot in late July and ultimately finishing third in the N.L. East with an 86-76 record.

Promisingly, 24-year-old rookie first baseman Pete Alonso set a team record with 53 home runs, while 26-year-old right fielder Michael Conforto added 33 of his own, which bodes well for the future of the team.