Manhunt in France after fierce street shootout with ‘KALASHNIKOVS’ captured on VIDEOS in city of Nimes

Police are reportedly on high alert in southern France after a violent shootout took place in the streets of the city of Nimes. Videos captured at the scene suggest that Kalashnikov-type assault rifles were used in the gunfight.

Repeated gunfire bursts were heard in the French city as at least two people “armed with Kalashnikovs” roamed the streets around 8:30pm local time, according to witnesses and videos they shared on social media.

🔴🇫🇷 INFO – #Nimes: Un commerce de la galerie Wagner qui avait des clients se soir ciblé par des tirs de kalachnikov. L’enquête a été confiée a la police judiciaire.pic.twitter.com/yUf9dIt64P — Anonyme Citoyen (@AnonymeCitoyen) January 26, 2020

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries, although according to local newspaper Midi Libre there was some “material damage.”

Autre angle de la fusillade à #Nimes . pic.twitter.com/wdQOM7FU1l — Jalen Und Rase (@Oeil_Du_Kremlin) January 26, 2020

The shooting may have been related to turf wars between rival gangs operating in the Pissevin district of Nimes, locals have speculated in the absence of any official statement. Authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

