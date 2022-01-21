Manners McDade music publishing welcomes Turkish pianist.

Manners McDade music publishing welcomes a Turkish pianist.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Busra Kayikci, a Turkish multi-disciplinary artist, has joined Manners McDade, an independent music publisher and composer agency, according to her publicist.

According to a statement, Manners McDade, a London-based agency that has specialized in new classical and electronic music since 2001, has announced a collaboration with Busra Kayikci.

Nils Frahm, Christian Loffler, and Balmorhea are among the many world-renowned composers with whom the agency collaborates.

“Joining the Manners McDade family is a big step for me,” Kayikci told Anadolu Agency.

“By doing so, my music will be able to reach a broader audience and even different sectors.”

“I believe this will benefit and enrich me,” she stated.

“It’s also an honor to see my name alongside the names of many artists whose work I’ve admired and admired since I began my composition journey.”

Kayikci, one of Turkiye’s leading minimalist musicians, will contribute to a collaborative album project with her new work “Qarib,” which will be released on March 29th, World Piano Day.

Nils Frahm, a well-known German musician, founded the record label Leiter Verlag, which will release the album.

In addition to Kayikci, the album will feature notable musicians such as Olafur Arnalds, Balmorhea, Lambert, and Chilly Gonzales.

The 31-year-old pianist began studying various fields of art at a young age, including piano, ballet, and painting, until college.

The Istanbul-based artist, a graduate of interior architecture, worked on minimalist and neoclassical piano compositions, drawing inspiration and technique from the world of design.

In 2019, the 30-year-old pianist self-released her first album, Sketches 1 (Eskizler 1 in Turkish).

It includes nine minimalist and neoclassical works.

On the invitation of David Klavins, a German-Latvian piano maker, she recorded her second album, Tuna, in her Budapest workshop in 2020 on an Architizer award-winning design piano named Una Corda.

Last autumn, the New York Theatre Ballet used her single Birth (Dogum) in a show.

”Kuledibi No.1” and ”Shadows” were released later during the lockdown, both inspired by Istanbul’s multicultural historic neighborhood Kuledibi.

Last year, Kayikci teamed up with Germany’s iconic record to release her neoclassical single Bring the Light.

