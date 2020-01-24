Man’s 16st weight loss after being ‘too fat’ to be best man at sister’s wedding

Aaron Snares, 27, joined Slimming World and turned his life around when he refused to become the best man at his sister’s wedding because of his weight

A man who declined the offer of becoming the best man at his sister’s wedding has since shared his incredible weight loss transformation.

At his heaviest, Aaron Snares, 27, tipped the scales at 30st 2lbs after years of spending money on takeaways.

Now Aaron has lost an incredible 16st 4lbs to become Slimming World’s Mr Sleek.

He said: “My only regret is I didn’t join Slimming World sooner.”

Aaron was so conscious of his weight that he snubbed the best man offer at his sister’s wedding because of his insecurities.

He continued: “My worst fears were realised at the fitting. The suit had to be custom made and took ages to get here.

“I spent the whole day pulling my shirt down and generally feeling uncomfortable.”

Aaron, from Hampton, Middlesex, joined Slimming World and learned to make the food he enjoyed the healthy way and started exercising.

His weight became a problem in his schooldays but got worse when he started his job as a workplace co-ordinator.

He added: “Once I left school I had quite a decent job, so I had money to spend on takeaways. This coincided with being old enough to go out drinking, so my weight went up and up.

“I remember being on a lads’ holiday and breaking three sun loungers in one day. They just couldn’t bear my weight.”

And Aaron, who now weighs 13st 12lbs, credits his incredible transformation to his late gran.

He continued: “My nan was like my best friend. She had terminal cancer at the time so for her to be worrying about me really hit home.

“I hope she knows I’ve achieved all of this because of her.”

Since his incredible weight loss, Aaron has found love with girlfriend Lucy, adding: “It’s the kind of happily ever after I never thought I’d have at my biggest.”