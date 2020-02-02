Man’s body is found by his son as homicide detectives probe the ‘very violent and disturbing death’ 

The grisly murder of a popular dumpling bar owner found dead by his son has been described by homicide detectives as ‘very violent and disturbing’.

Melbourne man Vincent Chi, 57, was discovered in his Michael Street property, in Templestowe Lower, by his youngest son at 11.15pm on Friday.

The father-of three owned China Bar, in Northland Shopping Centre’s food court, and had left his business at 9pm before he was brutally attacked in his front hallway.

His daughter, Ella Chi, told the Herald Sun ‘it was a ‘very sad time’ for the family.

She had worked alongside him at the family business only hours before he was stumbled upon by her brother, who then contacted police.

‘It’s still unbelievable. It’s still like I’m dreaming. I can’t believe it’s real,’ she told 7 News.

Detective Sergeant Sol Solomon said Mr Chi suffered ‘a very violent death’.

‘We have a man killed in his own home under very violent circumstances. It’s extremely disturbing,’ he said.

Forensic police spent more than 12 hours gathering evidence from the crime scene. No suspects have been identified.

Police confirmed that a weapon had been used but would not provide further details. It is yet to be located.

Mr Chi has been remembered by his family as a ‘strict father’ and a ‘popular man’.

Neighbour Graeme Floody, described Mr Chi as ‘a perfect neighbour’

‘We never heard much from there — I used to mow the nature strip when it got too long but that’s about the extent of our interaction,’ he said.

The Malaysian national had been living alone at the rental property after the death of his wife seven years ago.

Ms Chi said her father had recently fallen out with a friend.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that someone was waiting for him to arrive home.