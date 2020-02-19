Man’s leg badly injured at NSW factory

A man whose leg became trapped in heavy machinery at a poultry processing factory southwest of Sydney remains in a critical condition.

It’s feared the 35-year-old man had half his leg ripped off in a machine at Ingham’s turkey processing facility in Tahmoor about 8am on Wednesday, a NSW Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Emergency services helped to release the man’s leg from the machine.

He was treated at the scene for “a very serious leg injury” before being flown to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance special operations director Tim Fairservice says workplace incidents can be “extremely complex”.

“It goes without saying that you shouldn’t underestimate how dangerous it can be on a worksite, we need to look out for one another,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These situations are disturbing for emergency services, fellow workers and of course the families – emergency services work together under these tense conditions to do everything they can for the patient.”

A spokesman at the Ingham facility told AAP there was an incident at the site on Wednesday morning but wasn’t able to disclose further details.

SafeWork NSW will visit the factory to investigate, a spokeswoman told AAP on Wednesday.