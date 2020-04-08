Manufacturer brands guarantee supply as coronavirus crisis spreads

Since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, manufacturer brands have increased the rate of production to ensure supply in stores. In addition, they have launched plans and social activities to be next to the groups that need the most help in this situation, according to a Promarca note, the association that brings together the main consumer brands.

The president of Promarca, Ignacio Larracoechea, wanted to thank the “great effort” and the spirit of solidarity that the manufacturer brands are showing at the moment. «I want to thank the brands, those that have always been in our homes, for demonstrating, once again, that no one faces this situation alone. Thanks for contributing your grain of sand day after day and being always shoulder to shoulder with the groups most affected by this invisible enemy and also with those who are on the front line, “he said.

Specifically, firms such as Adam Foods, Bimbo, Bonduelle, Calidad Pascual, Calvo, Campofrío, Central Lechera Asturiana, Danone, Dr. Oetker, El Pozo Alimentación, Ferrero Ibérica, Gallina Blanca, General Mills, Grupo Bel, Heineken, Henkel Ibérica, Johnson & Johnson, Kellogg, Lactalis, L’Oréal, Mahou-San Miguel, Mantequerías Arias, Mondelez International, Nestlé, Pescanova, Procter & Gamble (P&G), PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard, Unilever and Vileda, among others, are showing their solidarity in these moments.

In the food sector, for example, Adam Foods, which encompasses brands such as Cuétara, La Piara and Aneto, has delivered 62,000 units of cookies and pastries to Ifema volunteers in Madrid, while Bimbo is collaborating with the delivery of bread, pastries and pastry products to various hospitals throughout Spain, Cáritas, the Red Cross and food banks.

Bonduelle has also made a valuable contribution to the institutions of 13,000 food products, while in the coming days Calvo will donate a product pallet of 6,500 cans to Food Banks of Spain so that it can be distributed in the centers that are most in need.

For its part, Ferrero Ibérica has made available to the Red Cross products from its catalog for distribution to the entire population in a situation of economic vulnerability or lack of protection, and Gallina Blanca has also collaborated in this case with 100,000 portions of broth for the hospital campaign of Ifema, as well as another 100,000 rations of broth, 150,000 rations of dry pasta and more than 40,000 of fried tomato for the Food Bank of Barcelona.

For its part, Kellogg has donated 50,000 euros to the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal) to help meet the additional costs of distributing food to those most in need in these special circumstances, while Mondelez International has collaborated in this cause by donating more than 17 tons of product to the Food Bank of Madrid, León and Navarra, two tons of cookies to the Red Cross headquarters in Madrid and three tons of cookies to the Red Cross of Extremadura.

In the dairy sector, Calidad Pascual has provided water, juices, coffee, pasteurized egg briks and yogurts, focusing on hospitals, food banks, residences and soup kitchens throughout Spain. Central Lechera Asturiana, meanwhile, has donated various dairy products, such as milk and yogurt, to the Sespa hospital network (Asturias), while Danone has launched the ‘Alimentar por Amor’ Social Action program, through which The company has promised to donate more than a million yogurts and 180,000 liters of mineral water per month throughout the health crisis, as well as infant food products for babies over 6 months old.

Lactalis, aware of the restrictions in the cafeteria services of hospital centers due to the measures adopted by the Government to prevent the spread of contagion, is offering ready-to-drink Puleva coffee with milk to healthcare personnel, thanking this group for their heroic effort daily, in addition to donating 25,000 Lauki milk containers to the Ifema field hospital, 35,000 Nestlé yogurts to hospitals in Madrid and Guadalajara and 360,000 servings of Président cheese for the most disadvantaged groups.

The beverage sector is also taking similar measures and showing its support for the hospitality industry. Thus, Heineken has created the social movement #Fuerzabar, through which Cruzcampo and Amstel will make available to their clients a total contribution equivalent to more than 15 million reeds, in addition to another initiative among their clients and suppliers, to alleviate the crisis of bars and hotels.

For its part, Mahou-San Miguel has sent 16,800 bottles of its Solán de Cabras brand to Ifema, and has donated more than 240,000 liters of water to risk groups. In addition, they are also using the 3D printers at their Alovera production center to produce eye protection screens, respirator parts, and filter masks for sanitary use.

PepsiCo has donated $ 200,000 to the Spanish Red Cross for its Red Cross Responds program in front of Covid-19, in addition to delivering gazpachos, juices, snacks, and soft drinks to more than 20 entities, including hospitals in various parts of Spain and emergency services, while Pernod Ricard has made available to the competent authorities to manufacture hydroalcoholic gels.

In the personal care and image sector, AC Marca, which encompasses Lactovit, Norit and Sanytol, supplies Spanish hospitals and health centers with more than 20 tons of Sanytol hand-sanitizing hydroalcoholic gel. Henkel Ibérica has donated more than 40,000 liters of bleach, more than 50,000 personal hygiene products to the Red Cross and 60,000 gloves for hospitals near its centers. Johnson & Johnson has delivered more than 137,000 units of personal hygiene products to help in this crisis.

For its part, L’Oréal has had its international factory in Burgos for three weeks, producing 20,000 daily units of hand sanitizer gel to make it available to health authorities, while Procter & Gamble (P&G), which, in addition to donating 147,500 pallets of cleaning, drugstore and perfumery products to be distributed through its centers, it has also launched a collaboration of 500,000 euros with the Red Cross to help create emergency medical centers.

For its part, Unilever has donated 16,000 units of gels and soap bars to various hospitals, nursing homes throughout Spain and to the Red Cross of Catalonia and six pallets of detergents and softeners to Caritas, the Red Cross, the Sant Joan de Déu Foundation, and the Food Bank, each, among others. .