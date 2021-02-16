Many feared drowned as passenger bus falls into canal in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Many people are feared drowned after a passenger bus carrying at least 50 people skidded off the road and fell into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

The accident took place near Patna village in Sidhi district, about 493 km east of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, the bus after plunging into the canal submerged completely in water.

Authorities have rushed rescue teams to the spot to carry out searches for the missing.

“We are being told this morning a bus carrying 50 passengers fell into a canal here. So far five people swam to the banks safely but the rest of the passengers are missing,” a police official said. “The rescue work is underway at the spot.”

Deadly road accidents are common in India, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving. Enditem