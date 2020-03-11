Many Germans want their companies to allow working from home as coronavirus spreads: survey

BERLIN, March 10 (Xinhua) — Thirty-eight percent of employees in Germany would like their companies to offer better options for working from home, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Strategy&, the global strategy consulting team at PwC.

Only 14 percent of employees were currently granted “extended possibilities” with regards to working from home by their employer, the survey found.

“Especially now, German CEOs and corporate leaders must not panic, but demonstrate strong leadership,” said Peter Gassmann, managing director of Strategy& Europe.

On Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt announced that around 100 employees who had worked in proximity of a member of staff who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 would work from home temporarily as a precautionary measure.

Germany’s biggest premium carmaker BMW also restricted some of its employees to work from home after a BMW employee in the company’s headquarter in Munich was diagnosed with the new coronavirus on Monday.

With regards to large public events, the survey found that 28 percent of German employees had “no problem” taking part in trade fairs, congresses or events in the coming weeks. Thirty-four percent on the other hand would “definitely refrain” from taking part in such events.

“The numerous cancelled major events and trade fairs have drastic consequences for the German economy due to lost business opportunities, even if the exact extent is still difficult to quantify,” said Gassmann.

Already, the first so-called ghost games without any fans are scheduled in the German soccer league and German Football Association (DFB) announced on Tuesday that the match between Germany and Italy would take place in an empty stadium.