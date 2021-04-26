Mao Zedong’s former residence reopens after refurbishment

CHANGSHA, April 25 (Xinhua) — The former residence of late Chairman Mao Zedong in his hometown of Shaoshan, in central China’s Hunan Province, reopened to the public Sunday following renovation work, said local authorities.

The renovation started on March 1 and mainly dealt with the leaking roof, damaged walls and the protection of the structure’s wooden components against corrosion and damage by insects.

The former residence of Mao Zedong in Shaoshan opened to the public in 1951. It has received more than 100 million visits from both home and abroad. Enditem