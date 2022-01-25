Map of NATO members and what they’ve said about the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Map of NATO countries, including a complete list of members and their positions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are rising, with Downing Street threatening an “unprecedented package of sanctions” if Vladimir Putin invades the country.

President Joe Biden of the United States has declared “total” Western unity, and the US has placed 8,500 troops on high alert for deployment to Europe.

Around 100,000 Russian troops are stationed along Ukraine’s eastern border.

Ukraine’s desire to join Nato, which President Putin sees as a threat to Russia’s borders, is a major source of tension.

Many Nato members have already expressed their support for Ukraine; here’s what you need to know.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, also known as the North Atlantic Alliance, is a military alliance based in the United Kingdom.

Its goal is to ensure the members’ freedom and security through political and military means.

Nato was established in April 1949 in Washington, D.C., with its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

In terms of politics, it aims to promote democratic values by allowing members to consult and collaborate on defense and security issues in order to solve problems, build trust, and, in the long run, avoid conflict.

Nato states that it is “committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes” when it comes to military action.

It has the military power to conduct crisis-management operations if diplomatic efforts fail.

It employs a collective security system in which its independent member states agree to defend each other in the event of an external attack.

It may also form alliances with outside forces.

Nato currently has 30 members: 27 in Europe, two in North America, and one in Eurasia.

The following is a list of countries and the year they joined:

“Any other European state in a position to further the principles” of Nato’s treaty and “contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area” is welcome to join, according to Nato.

Nato increased its presence in the eastern part of the alliance in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, with four multinational battlegroups stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.

These multinational and combat-ready units are led by the UK, Canada, Germany, and the US, respectively.

“Their presence is clear,” according to Nato.

