Mara Jos Carceln: “Now we let our old people die, who will be left over later?”

The spokesperson for the 5 + 1 Residences Coordinator has brought mismanagement and the death of thousands of elderly people to the Prosecutor’s Office in Catalonia

The nursing homes ofCataluahave become a death trap with the Covid-19 after years of cutbacks from theGeneralitatand the decision of President Quim Torra to hinder the disinfection work of theArmy. Some voices have been raised to protest this move, such as the spokesperson for theResidency Coordinator 5 + 1,Mara Jos Carceln, which has broughtProsecutorwhat happened in ten residences in the hope that responsibilities will be investigated and cleared.

What is the situation today of residences in Catalonia? It remains very critical because not all have been tested and there are centers with almost all residents and employees infected or with symptoms. Since we still do not know who are positive for Covid-19, there is no possibility of isolation in the elderly, we must try to break the chain of infections and for that it is essential to have a test. The Generalitat decided to transfer the powers over the residences of the Department of Labor to that of Health, both directed by ERC. Better in management? It was just a change of skills. By then we had many deaths in the residences and undiagnosed people. People are being left to die without causing a wave of outrage. Most centers at night do not have a doctor, the usual thing is a nurse or a geo-cultivator per plant, many of them overflowing with people and without necessary medical equipment. There are not enough personnel to adequately care for the elderly, both due to the number of personnel who are on leave, and due to the reduction in the ratio of cultivators and health workers that the Generalitat began in 2010. He complains about the silence that surrounds the death of so many old men. We have spent years with the discourse that the elderly are left over, that they are expensive for the system. I am sorry to say it, but we do not live in a civilized society if we allow a right as basic as that of life to be violated and society does not raise its voice and ask for political responsibilities and resignations. If we allow the elderly to die in this way, who will be the next ones that we will decide to have in our society? I feel shame, grief, anger … The Catalan Government prioritizes the division by floors or areas of the residences to refer the sick to medical centers … That can be done only in residences that have enough space, but in most, I would say that in the public in 90%, they have rooms with two beds. There is no real space for that isolation. Does anyone think that sick and elderly people can be treated in a home, what are the residences? They are not hospitals. Another problem is the state in which some elderly people are arriving at hospitals, malnourished and dehydrated, a clear example of abuse and neglect. It is estimated that in Catalonia more than 3,000 people have died in geritricos … It was not until March 15 that Covid-19 deaths were counted, so the figures are not real. We believe there are many more deaths. You have filed a complaint with Fiscala with information from ten residences. We want to know with name and surnames who have died, who went to the hospital. And if they were not, why and who was the one who denied their transfer. Also in what conditions they died and if there are no medical teams in the residences. Hopefully the prosecution investigates and finds out if someone has committed a crime and responsibilities are cleared.