Maradona ‘hopeful’ of staying on as Gimnasia boss

BUENOS AIRES, April 9 (Xinhua) — Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona has revealed a desire to extend his contract as head coach of Gimnasia La Plata.

The 59-year-old is currently tied to the Argentinian top flight club until June, though both parties have publicly said they want to extend the deal.

“I’m hopeful of staying at Gimnasia. I love the club,” the Ole sports news service quoted Maradona as saying.

“I have an extraordinary relationship with the fans, with the president, with everyone. My idea is to continue with all of my backroom staff and also to keep the new players that arrived in the last transfer window.”

Maradona took charge of Gimnasia last September when they were mired at the foot of the Argentinian Superliga standings with just one draw and four losses.

However, the club improved markedly under the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner, jumping five places in the 24-team Superliga standings to finish the season with six wins, six draws and 12 losses.

Despite their recovery, Gimnasia remain in danger of dropping to Argentina’s second tier under the country’s complex promotion-relegation system, which considers results over a three-year cycle.

The fate of Maradona’s men rests with their performances in the Superliga Cup, currently suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. ■