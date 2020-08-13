Marathon Bars Are Coming Back (Again)

Changing product names back to what they were in the “good old days” to encourage gammony Brexit types to buy more junk food is a proven strategy these days. Earlier this year, we saw the return of Opal Fruits (not for the first time) and now (also not for the first time), Snickers is changing its name back to Marathon.

As ever, it’s a limited-time thing to maximise the incentive to go and buy a chocolate bar RIGHT BLOODY NOW. The new-old packaging will only be available in Morrisons and McColl’s branches during August, September and October. I.e. the months it’s most likely to melt on the way back home.

Previous incarnations of this stunt have only involved multipacks, but this year – possibly since no one’s got any fun money left – individual bars are included too.

A jarringly enthusiastic David Manzini, General Manager at Mars Wrigley UK comments:

“At Mars Wrigley we’re all about creating better moments through our sweet treats.

It’s clear that after nearly 30 years away, people loved the return of the Marathon bar last year. When the British public speaks, we always aim to deliver! It’s great that after making chocolate in the UK for nearly 90 years people still love our chocolate!”

The bars inside aren’t going back to any kind of original recipe or anything, it’s the usual product with a different wrapper. In other words, same shit, different year. [Metro]

Images: Mars Wrigley