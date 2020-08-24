Marbella hotel fire: One person killed and 10 injured in massive blaze at Sisu resort

One person has died after a Marbella hotel popular with British holidaymakers went up in flames.

At least nine people are reported to have been injured in the massive blaze at the Sisu Boutique Hotel, near the upmarket resort of Puerto Banus on the Costa del Sol.

The victim, a French national, is believed to have died while trying to escape the inferno.

A spokesman for the Costa del Sol Hospital said around the same time eight of the nine people treated for smoke inhalation had been released.

He added: “The ninth person is expected to be discharged in the coming hours.”

Around 100 guests are reported to have been staying at the hotel when the fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Flames and a thick, black plume of smoke rising from the hotel could be seen for miles around.

All guests and staff were evacuated from the building as well as an apartment block next to the hotel because of the scale and seriousness of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unclear and remains under investigation.

Footage from the scene of the blaze showed at least two people, believed to be holidaymakers, scaling down the side of the hotel as flames ravaged the building.

One witness described the scene as “dantesque”.

He said: “People were telling firefighters they were going to jump. The fire crews used water from their hoses to cool the facade of the building down and get guests to hold on longer so they could bring them down with ladders.”

A spokesman for the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella confirmed nine people had been treated for smoke inhalation.

She said: “Their condition did not appear to be serious.”It is thought all nine were either hotel guests or workers. Their nationalities have not been revealed.

Local reports said they included two men aged 35 and two women aged 30.

A spokesman for Marbella Town Hall said he was not aware of any firefighters needing hospital treatment.

The town hall said in a statement around 50 firefighters, local police and Civil Protection workers had been mobilised.

It said: “Ten fire engines and 24 firefighters were mobilised by the town hall along with 16 local police officers and eight Civil Protection workers.“A field hospital was established in the area.

“The fire was put out at 9am local time.

The police spokesman who confirmed the Sisu Hotel fire death said he had no details on the victim’s nationality.

The police spokesman said: “At the moment I can only confirm that a person has died while trying to escape the flames.

“More information will be released as and when it becomes available.”

Marbella’s security councillor Jose Eduardo Diaz confirmed the hotel had only been open for three weeks.

The hotel has been a favourite with top footballers and celebs.

Coronation Street favourite Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright have been pictured relaxing at the glamorous venue.

It offers guests luxury presidential, jacuzzi or junior suites as well as double rooms and two or three twin bed serviced apartments.

Brits have traditionally flocked to the hotel, which is adults only, for its glamorous pool parties.