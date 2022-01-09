Marble Arch Mound, a £6 million London attraction that has been widely mocked, is set to close its doors.

Marble Arch Mound, a £6 million London attraction that has been widely mocked, is set to close.

The council claimed they were “really pleased” with the performance of the much-maligned tourist attraction, which is scheduled to be demolished.

After six months and £6 million in taxpayer funding, London’s Marble Arch Mound will close for good on Sunday.

Marble Arch Mound, which opened on July 27th without the promised café, exhibition space, or scenic views of the city, has been beset by problems since its inception, with Westminster City Council admitting it was clearly not ready.

The council commissioned the 25-metre-high scaffolding and turf mound as a post-Covid-19 attraction to entice visitors back to the area.

Melvyn Caplan, the project’s leader and deputy council leader, was forced to resign after it was revealed that Marble Arch Mound had cost £6 million, three times the original estimate of £2 million.

“We have also instigated a thorough internal review to understand what went wrong and ensure it never happens again,” Conservative council leader Rachel Robathan said at the time.

Senior council officers lied about how much money the mound would make, hid details, and generally showed poor project management, according to the report.

Visitors took to social media shortly after the mound opened to share their impressions of the £8-per-visit attraction.

“It was fun,” said Dan Barker, a management and marketing consultant.

More as a dazzling spectacle than a bad Cristiano Ronaldo statue or a car park Santa’s Grotto with dogs dressed as reindeer.”

It was the worst tourist attraction in London, according to Twitter user Emma Franklin-Wright.

The worst thing I’ve ever done in London was build a mound at Marble Arch. pic.twitter.comnjmpOFxrbf

After projected ticket sales failed to materialize and councillors gave up on recouping any of the attraction’s cost, trips up the mound via a scaffold-like staircase were made free beginning in August.

In September, a light show was added in place of the promised mound facilities.

I went to the Marble Arch Mound today. It cost £2 million to build, and today was launch day, but it was still quite quiet. Here is a short thread with info. First, the original plan drawings and the marketing description do not quite match reality. pic.twitter.com/Km4YFbxySm — dan barker (@danbarker) July 26, 2021