Marcelo Bielsa explains Kiko Casilla thoughts after Leeds’ 1-0 win over Reading

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been struggling of late for the Championship outfit

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was fully of praise for under-fire goalkeeper Kiko Casilla after the 1-0 win over Reading.

The Whites have won their last two Championship games, ending a woeful run of form which briefly threatened their promotion hopes.

During that time, Casilla was at fault for a number of goals, leading to calls for Bielsa to drop the Spaniard from his starting plans.

But the Leeds boss kept faith in the stopper and was keen to praise him after today’s victory at Elland Road.

“Yes, he had a very important impact on the result,” Bielsa said.

“Sometimes we were better than the opponent and received goals in previous matches.

“Today was the opposite. He saved high impact in our favour.”

Bielsa isn’t always the calmest of coaches on the sidelines.

But the Argentinian admitted he was feeling the pressure at times during the afternoon.

“Similar match as the matches we are used to playing,” he added.

“Generally, we create double or triple the chances of the opponent.

“We have more possession than the opponent. Today this was the situation.

“They have some attackers that are not easy to control.

“Also, there was a situation in the last minute for them, we should have resolved. The number six became a striker.

“That created confusion we could have solved from the bench. It was this player who had a clear chance in the last minute.”

Leeds now hold a five-point lead over third-placed Fulham in the race for an automatic spot.

But West Brom’s emphatic win away at Bristol City today means the Baggies maintain a four-point lead at the top of the table.