Marcelo Bielsa lashes out at ‘dishonest’ Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah transfer

Eddie Nketiah returned to Arsenal last month and will provide back-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the rest of the season after his Leeds United loan was cut short

Marcelo Bielsa has lashed out after the ‘lies’ surrounding the situation with Arsenal and Eddie Nketiah.

The striker was sent to Elland Road at the start of the season to gain some much-needed first-team experience.

However, it became quickly evident that this would not be the case and was instead playing as back-up to Patrick Bamford.

The 20-year-old did not complete a single match in the Championship despite appearing 17 times, largely from the bench.

Arsenal decided to bring him back to the Emirates in January and was attracting a lot of attention from other clubs.

But Mikel Arteta has ultimately kept him around to fight for a spot in the first-team.

The situation has peeved Bielsa, with the Leeds United boss believing that just because a player is on loan it does not entitle them to first-team action.

“Nketiah arrived here because Leeds was the ideal place to grow – because it was me who was going to coach him,” he said.

“I know who I am and I don’t believe those messages.

“Everything around the transfer of Eddie was a lie, Nketiah came to play. In any way. He didn’t play and he left.

“But even worse, because I, in two situations, I put Bamford on the bench and in two months he was with us, he wasn’t able to play.

“Players do preseason. One player in six months plays two matches, thinks he will arrive to one club and play is underestimating what Leeds is as a club, a team and an institution.”

“The agreement we did with Arsenal, because players don’t go to another club just to play.

“They go to try to compete with another teammate to play.

“Because if you are going to be a player of a top-level club and you cannot deserve one place in one team that is supposed to have a player of less level, so you have to find a club that tells you you don’t have to play whatever happens.

Nketiah’s playing situation has not improved much since rejoining the Gunners, playing just 17 minutes of Premier League action.

However, he did score a vital goal in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup.