Marcelo Bielsa told rivals are looking to get £35m-rated Kalvin Phillips ‘out of Leeds’

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa kept Kalvin Phillips away from Manchester United and Aston Villa

Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips will pack his bags if Leeds don’t get promoted this season.

That’s according to former defender Alex Bruce, who has warned that Marcelo Bielsa could find keeping hold of his prized asset increasingly tricky.

Phillips was hot property last summer. Aston Villa tried to prize him away from Elland Road – along with Manchester United .

However, Bielsa worked his magic and the influential £35m-rated midfielder penned a new five-year contract.

Leeds’ promotion charge is back on track after a rocky spell last month.

But Bruce reckons that despite Phillips lucrative new contract, he won’t stick around if they miss out on a return to the Premier League again.

“Yeah, I’d imagine that there’s been a lot of teams looking at him and it wouldn’t surprise me if there were a lot of teams looking to get him out of Leeds,” Bruce told Football Insider .

“I think this year, it’ll be huge. If they don’t go up you’ll see him move.

“He’ll be hoping as a Leeds lad that he can get in the Premier League, and we all know how big a club Leeds is.

“Leeds United in the Premier League is a good club to be at and I’m sure that’s what he’ll be looking to do.”

The Championship heavyweights battered Hull and secured a confident 4-0 win on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier kept a clean sheet after bring drafted into the first-team following Kiko Casilla’s ban.

“In the first half we didn’t defend well,” he said.

“We started the game with one line of four defenders and after we changed with a line of three defenders.

“In the second half the second goal helped us.

“Illan was calm, confident, he took risks, and was good in the area.

“He gave us the feeling that he was confident.”

Leeds will lock horns with Huddersfield in a Championship clash on Saturday [3pm kick off].