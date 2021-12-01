Marcus Lamb’s kids: who are they?

Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster, passed away on November 30, 2021, at the age of 64.

He was best known for founding and leading the Daystar Television Network.

Marcus Lamb is the father of three children with his wife, Joni Trammell: Rachel, Rebecca, and Jonathon.

Rachel works for her father’s network, doing marketing, hosting, and film, according to Instagram.

Joshua Brown is her husband, and they have one son, Judah.

From her marriage to Jonathan Weiss, his daughter Rebecca is a YouTuber and the mother of Asher Weiss.

Jonathan is the executive director of operations at Daystar and is married to Suzanna Sagar, Marcus and Joni’s son.

Israel is the couple’s son, and Arielle is the couple’s daughter.

The Green Room with Jonathan and Suzanna is a Daystar Network show hosted by Jonathan and Suzanna.

Marcus married Joni in 1982, and the couple spent their early years together as traveling evangelists, visiting churches across the Southeast to preach the gospel.

Marcus claimed in November 2010 that he had an extramarital affair that had ended several years before.

With the help of marriage counselors, he and his wife were able to reconcile fully.

Marcus and his family are worth (dollar)230 million as a result of their massive success with the Daystar network.

Joni announced her husband’s death on a broadcast on November 30, 2021.

“The president and founder of Daystar, as well as the love of my life, went to be with Jesus this morning at 4 a.m.,” she said.

“I wanted you to know that he’s with the Lord,” I said.

Marcus, who had not been vaccinated, became infected with COVID-19 and died as a result of complications.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this is a spiritual attack from the enemy,” their son, Jonathon, added.

