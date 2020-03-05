Marcus Rashford buys mum new house so Man Utd star can get away with mischief at home

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has bought his mum Melanie a new house after signing a new deal last summer

Marcus Rashford has revealed that he has moved his mum Melanie into a new house to avoid getting told off when he misbehaves in his own home.

The Manchester United superstar had previously lived with his mum at his £1.8m Cheshire mansion but he has now brought her a new place.

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine , Rashford joked that he had only made the decision so that he can play indoor football without getting shouted at.

“My mum moved out so I don’t get shouted at for playing in the house any more,” he said. “Yeah, there’s been a few vases [broken].

“You’re going to get me in trouble here! But I think it’s something we all do. Anyone who loves football – when there’s a ball in front of you, it’s hard not to kick it.”

In the same interview, Rashford opened up his whirlwind debut back in 2017 which saw him thrown into the first team as a 17-year-old after a number of injury problems.

“The manager [Louis van Gaal] didn’t say much to me beforehand – he told me to express myself; don’t be any different to how I had been playing in the under-18s,” Rashford said.

“I went out there and tried to enjoy myself. The game went how it went… then everything was different.

“It was one thing him saying it, but when he actually gave me my debut, that was the moment. Even though you’re young, he trusts you to go out there and do the job.

“I was just happy to be on the pitch, wearing a Man United shirt. It’s something you dream about, from when you’re six or seven years old.

“Even if I hadn’t scored two goals, I would have felt proud. The goals were that little bit extra. I’ll never forget those four days.

“Even the goals in those matches – they’re not my favourites, but in terms of what they meant to me, they’re far ahead of the rest.”