Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-nominated songwriter who co-wrote ‘The Way We Were’ with her husband Alan Bergman, died at the age of 93.

Marilyn Bergman, the Oscar-winning songwriter who wrote ‘The Way We Were’ with her husband Alan Bergman, has passed away at the age of 93.

Bergman died of respiratory failure unrelated to Covid-19, according to her representative, Jason Lee.

Alan Bergman, her husband, was present.

The couple, who married in 1958, are best known for their songs The Way We Are, How Do You Keep the Music Playing?, and dozens more.

They’ve collaborated with legendary composers like Marvin Hamlisch, Cy Coleman, and Michael Legrand, and are considered one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in film and television.

Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin, and Michael Jackson have all covered their songs.

“You have to feel like you create something that wasn’t there before—which is the ultimate accomplishment, isn’t it?” Bergman told the Huffington Post in 2013.

“And you have to know what came before you to make something that wasn’t there before.”

The duet You Don’t Bring Me Flowers by Barbra Streisand and Neil Diamond, Sinatra’s Nice ‘n’ Easy, and Dean Martin’s Sleep Warm are among the duo’s credits.

They collaborated on the music for the 1978 Broadway show Ballroom and wrote theme songs for sitcoms such as Maude and Good Times.

Tootsie, The Thomas Crown Affair, and Best Friends were among their most well-known works.

The Way We Were, written by Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford, is their most famous song.