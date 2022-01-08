Marilyn Bergman: Who was she and how did she die?

Marilyn Bergman was a famous actress who died in a mysterious manner.

Alan Bergman’s wife, MARILYN Bergman, was an Oscar-winning lyricist.

Marilyn Bergman died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her home in Los Angeles.

According to a representative close to the songwriter, Bergman died at the age of 93 of respiratory failure unrelated to Covid-19.

Her and her husband’s work on songs like The Way We Were and How Do You Keep the Music Playing? is well-known.

At the time of her death, her husband Alan was said to be by her side.

They married in 1958 and went on to become one of the most successful songwriting teams in history.

Marvin Hamlisch, Cy Coleman, and Michel Legrand collaborated with the Bergmans, and their songs were covered by Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.

Marilyn Bergman reportedly told The Huffington Post in 2013: “If one truly wants to write songs that are original, that truly speak to people, you have to feel like you created something that wasn’t there before – which is the ultimate accomplishment, isn’t it?”

“And you have to know what came before you if you want to make something that wasn’t there before.”