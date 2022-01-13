Marilyn Mosby, the Baltimore State’s Attorney, has been charged with lying on loan and mortgage documents by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court records, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J Mosby was indicted by a federal grand jury on federal charges of making false statements on loan applications.

Mosby is facing four counts in the indictment.

One involves a (dollar)40,000 withdrawal from Mosby’s city retirement account, which she justified by claiming she had suffered a financial setback as a result of the pandemic.

“Mosby had not experienced adverse financial consequences as a result of the coronavirus as a result of ‘being quarantined, furloughed, or laid off’ or ‘having reduced work hours’ or ‘due to a lack of childcare’ or ‘the closing or reduction of hours of a business I own or operate,'” according to the indictment.

Mosby, 41, allegedly lied to get a lower interest rate on a vacation home she bought in Kissimmee, Florida, by claiming it was a second home when she already had a management company lined up to use it as a short-term rental, according to the indictment.

She also failed to disclose that she had a federal tax lien when purchasing the home, according to the indictment.

Mosby was elected as the city’s top prosecutor in 2014, and he rose to national prominence after bringing charges in the death of Freddie Gray and advocating for progressive policies.

She was re-elected in 2018 and will run again next year.

She could not be reached for comment, and neither could her attorney.

Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, have been the subject of an FBI investigation since at least February of last year, when the FBI issued subpoenas for records relating to their political campaigns and outside businesses, as well as records relating to the Mosbys’ charitable giving.

The indictment makes no mention of those activities, and Nick Mosby is not charged with any wrongdoing.

Marilyn Mosby’s lawyer, A Scott Bolden, told The Sun in October that federal prosecutors were pursuing perjury charges against his client, but he wouldn’t elaborate.

He claimed he was only told it was about her signature on a document at the time.

“What document?” Bolden inquires.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.