Marine forecast for major Chinese resort islands

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Marine environment forecast for major Chinese resort islands (Aug. 15-16, temperature in Celsius):
Sea surface
Weather temperature Wave(m)
Shengsi Islands partly cloudy 26.1 1.1
(Zhejiang)
Meizhou Island partly cloudy 29.3 0.5
(Fujian)
Weizhou Island drizzle/ 31.0 1.1
(Guangxi) severe convection
Liugong Island moderate rain/cloudy/ 24.3 1.1
(Shandong) overcast
Chongming Island partly cloudy 26.4 0.8
(Shanghai/Jiangsu)
Mount Putuo partly cloudy 30.1 1.0
(Zhejiang)
Pingtan Island partly cloudy 26.6 0.8
(Fujian)
Wuzhizhou Island moderate rain/ 29.3 0.8
(Hainan) severe convection
Source: National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center, China Enditem