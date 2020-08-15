Marine forecast for major Chinese resort islands

Infosurhoy

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Marine environment forecast for major Chinese resort islands (Aug. 15-16, temperature in Celsius):

Sea surface

　 Weather temperature Wave(m)

Shengsi Islands partly cloudy 26.1 1.1

(Zhejiang)

Meizhou Island partly cloudy 29.3 0.5

(Fujian)

Weizhou Island drizzle/ 31.0 1.1

(Guangxi) severe convection

Liugong Island moderate rain/cloudy/ 24.3 1.1

(Shandong) overcast

Chongming Island partly cloudy 26.4 0.8

(Shanghai/Jiangsu)

Mount Putuo partly cloudy 30.1 1.0

(Zhejiang)

Pingtan Island partly cloudy 26.6 0.8

(Fujian)

Wuzhizhou Island moderate rain/ 29.3 0.8

(Hainan) severe convection

Source: National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center, China Enditem

