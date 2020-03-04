Mario Kart Tour lets you race your friends from this weekend

Mario Kart Tour’s highly-anticipated multiplayer mode is coming to the game this weekend – here’s what you need to know

Good news, racing fans – a highly-requested feature is coming to popular Nintendo smartphone game, Mario Kart Tour.

The first mobile version of the Mario Kart series will finally add the option for friends to play together as a multiplayer mode gets added to the game this weekend.

The big update, something fans have been pestering Nintendo for since launch around six months ago, will go live for the game at Monday, March 9th at 4am UK time.

If you’re unlikely to stay up that late to play the game as soon as it’s available, don’t worry – as of Monday morning, you’ll be able to play locally or online with up to seven players for good.

If you’re interested in picking up the title and trying out Nintendo’s latest (occasionally controversial) foray into mobile gaming, you can download Mario Kart Tour from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

The mobile game takes a lot of inspiration from classic Mario Kart tracks and feature courses based on the likes of Luigi’s Mansion, Koopa Troopa Beach and Dino Dino Jungle.

Be cautious, though: the title has attracted a lot of criticism for its micro transaction-heavy style, and the way it gates content behind hefty prices.

Still, people that do play the game seem to enjoy it quite a lot, and now we’ve got a multiplayer option arriving imminently, we can expect it to get even more popular.

How to add friends on Mario Kart Tour:

If you want to play with people you know, you’re going to have to add them to the game via a menu once you’ve opened the app.

You can add friends on Mario Kart Tour by finding the Friends option in the main menu.

From here you will be suggested names from your Nintendo, Facebook or Twitter account to add to the game.

The confusion arises because this feature currently allows you to compare your rankings against friends.