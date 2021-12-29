Maritime traffic in the Bosporus Strait has been suspended due to a vessel breakdown.

Maritime traffic in the Bosporus Strait has been halted due to a vessel breakdown.

Engine failure on a 230-foot-long vessel off Istanbul’s Maiden’s Tower

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

After a vessel malfunctioned and was left stranded, maritime traffic through the Bosporus, one of Turkey’s two main waterways, was suspended on Wednesday.

The BARLAS, a 70-meter-long (230-foot-long) vessel, suffered engine failure off Istanbul’s Maiden’s Tower, according to the Directorate General of Coastal Safety.

It added that after traffic was halted, rescue vessels were dispatched to assist the ship.

In terms of maritime traffic, Turkey’s Bosporus is one of the busiest points.

Vessels traveling from the Black Sea to the Aegean through the Sea of Marmara are occasionally obstructed by malfunctioning vessels.

*Ankara-based writer Zehra Nur Duz