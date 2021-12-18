Mark Lanegan talks about his new memoir and waking up from a Covid coma.

‘I could have thrown a few punches, but the one I hit the hardest was myself.’

As the pandemic swept the globe in the spring of 2020, American singer Mark Lanegan awoke to discover he’d lost his hearing.

He got up and fell down the stairs of the rural Ireland house he and his wife Shelley were renting.

Lanegan was adamant about not going to the hospital, but Shelley eventually overruled him and summoned an ambulance.

Lanegan was diagnosed with coronavirus and placed into a medically induced coma.

The 57-year-old deadpans down the line from his home in County Kerry, “It was definitely in my top five worst experiences.”

He speaks slowly, with echoes of the “scratchy whisper” he describes in Devil in a Coma, his harrowing illness memoir.

“However, I’ve recently turned a corner and am feeling pretty normal, so it appears that the worst is over.”

Lanegan’s expressionistic prose and visceral poetry fuel Devil in a Coma.

It’s an unexpected follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 memoir Sing Backwards and Weep, in which he wrote that he was a “compulsive gambler, a fledgling alcoholic, a thief, a porno fiend” by the age of 12 in the book.

In the early 1990s, he rose to prominence with Seattle grunge legends the Screaming Trees, and was a close friend of Kurt Cobain.

“I hadn’t planned on writing another book after Sing Backwards, but I had hours to myself in hospital, so I started taking notes,” says Lanegan, who was still unable to walk after six weeks in intensive care.

He was in the hospital for three months and writes about how “the days, weeks, and months trudged by, tarantula-slow” in his new book.

The Screaming Trees’ guitarist Gary Lee Conner dubbed Lanegan’s portrayal of their tumultuous working relationship in Sing Backwards “vicious.”

Lanegan was critical of many people, including Liam Gallagher (“a bothersome mosquito”), and his own mother, whom he described as cold and uncaring.

But, in order for his book to be more than another anodyne rock memoir, he had to be honest, and his harshest criticisms were arguably directed at himself.

“I could have pulled some punches,” he says, “but the one I hit the hardest was myself.”

“If I were to tell my.

