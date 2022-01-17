Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, tests positive for COVID-19.

According to Chairman’s office, he last spoke with US Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

Milley, 63, was diagnosed with HIV on Sunday and is suffering from “very minor symptoms,” according to spokesman Col.

In a statement, Dave Butler said

According to Milley’s office, he is fully vaccinated and has received a booster.

Milley last spoke with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday at the funeral of Gen. David Petraeus.

Raymond Odierno tested negative for “a few days before” the funeral and “every day after contact with the President until yesterday.”

“With the exception of one, all other Joint Chiefs of Staff tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday,” Butler said.

As the US grapples with a surge in cases caused by the omicron variant, Milley is the latest high-ranking Biden administration official to test positive for the virus.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin caught the virus in early January, just days before the Pentagon’s health protection status was upgraded to the second highest possible level due to “an extremely high rate of new cases and positive test results” in the Pentagon’s neighborhood.

Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, also tested positive in late October.